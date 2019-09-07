Facts

15:46 07.09.2019

G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have welcomed the release of Ukrainians held in Russia, while expressing hope for the release of the remaining Ukrainian citizens.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the release of 35 Ukrainian detainees and share the happiness of the Ukrainian people to see them back home. We congratulate the Ukrainian authorities on this achievement. We remember the remaining prisoners and expect their prompt release," the group said on Twitter.

