EU to extend individual anti-Russian sanctions for six months

The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) on September 4 agreed on the decision to extend individual sanctions against individuals and legal entities for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The ambassadors agreed on the issue, a diplomatic source at EU institutions told Interfax in Brussels.

He said now an official decision of the Council of the EU should follow. It will obviously be made next week by a written procedure. After publication in the EU Official Journal, the decision will come into force, the agency's interlocutor said.