Zelensky: Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, threatens entire Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and Poland are unanimous in the position that the Nord Stream 2 project is unacceptable and threatens the entire Europe.

"We paid attention to the issue of energy security. And here we speak with Poland in a unanimous voice: Nord Stream 2 is unacceptable and poses threats to the entire Europe," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Saturday.

He said that Ukraine and Poland advocate diversification of energy supply, as well as energy cooperation in the Poland-the United States-Ukraine triangle.