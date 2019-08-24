Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in festivities on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine.

At the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, the head of state announced a moment of silence for those killed during the Revolution of Dignity.

"We begin the Day of Independence of Ukraine from the place where the best sons and daughters of Ukraine gave their lives and their future to preserve our independence. And today, our future says 'thank you' to all of them. May the memory of the deceased live forever," Zelensky said.

The president of Ukraine and his wife also laid flowers to the Cross at the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

After the ceremony of hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine and performance of the State Anthem by the combined military orchestra of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of state congratulated Ukrainians on the 28th anniversary of Independence. He noted that August 24 was the most important day for Ukraine.

The president thanked the military men, who defend Ukraine in Donbas.

Zelensky also urged all Ukrainians to unite and build the country together.

"We are different. But we are united. We must be united, because only then we are strong. We should understand that we have to count only on ourselves. Not to quarrel over the past, but to unite for the future. Ukrainian-speaking and Russian-speaking, regardless of age, gender, religion, we must be one people. Not on posters, not on slogans, but here. In everyone's heart. We must move forward, build the country together, do the impossible together," the president said.

At the same time, he expressed confidence in the future development of the state because of the new generation formed in times of independence.

"Today, an entire generation, born in independent Ukraine, has already formed. For them, this is a normal state of affairs. It can't be different for them. And that's wonderful. Because this generation is our mental foothold. Foothold for freedom, democracy and development. They think differently, they think in a modern way, which means that Ukraine will only move forward," he said.

The head of state also presented state awards in the framework of marking the 28th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.