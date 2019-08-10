Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to include information on offenses committed by Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak, his first deputy and a number of official from the main investigation department, the prosecutor's office and the police of Volyn region in the unified register of pretrial investigations.

This follows from the court ruling issued on August 2 in satisfaction of the complaint of lawyer Andriy Petryshak about the inactivity of NABU officials. According to the document, the relevant information must be included in the register within 24 hours from the moment of receiving a copy of the decision by the NABU official. The ruling is not subject to appeal.

The application about criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery), Part 1 of Article 368 (obtaining undue gain) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were filed by lawyer Kazak on July 16.

In addition to the head of the SBU and his first deputy, the head of the main department for combating corruption and organized crime of the SBU (this position was held by Pavlo Demchyn until May 18, and Ivan Bakanov from May 22), the statement refers to the prosecutor of the Volyn region prosecutor's office and his deputy, the head of the investigative department of the National Police in Volyn region and his deputy.