Facts

13:48 10.08.2019

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

2 min read
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to include information on offenses committed by Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak, his first deputy and a number of official from the main investigation department, the prosecutor's office and the police of Volyn region in the unified register of pretrial investigations.

This follows from the court ruling issued on August 2 in satisfaction of the complaint of lawyer Andriy Petryshak about the inactivity of NABU officials. According to the document, the relevant information must be included in the register within 24 hours from the moment of receiving a copy of the decision by the NABU official. The ruling is not subject to appeal.

The application about criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery), Part 1 of Article 368 (obtaining undue gain) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were filed by lawyer Kazak on July 16.

In addition to the head of the SBU and his first deputy, the head of the main department for combating corruption and organized crime of the SBU (this position was held by Pavlo Demchyn until May 18, and Ivan Bakanov from May 22), the statement refers to the prosecutor of the Volyn region prosecutor's office and his deputy, the head of the investigative department of the National Police in Volyn region and his deputy.

Tags: #nabu #court #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

13:29 10.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

15:14 09.08.2019
NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

17:56 08.08.2019
SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

13:28 08.08.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

17:50 07.08.2019
Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

14:27 05.08.2019
NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

11:28 05.08.2019
SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

11:15 05.08.2019
Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

LATEST

Український курсант вперше став найкращим закордонним випускником Королівської академії сухопутних військ Великої Британії

Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

JFO units not involved in shelling Horlivka on Aug 5 – Ukrainian side of JCCC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD