09:38 05.08.2019

Ukrainian president's party member wants criminal liability for 'separate talks' with Russia

Ukrainian president's party member wants criminal liability for 'separate talks' with Russia

Unauthorized talks with Russian officials should be made a criminal offense, according to Bohdan Yaremenko, a Ukrainian diplomat and member of the president's Servant of the People Party, who has just been elected to the Verkhovna Rada.

"I don't know whether I will have the backing of my colleagues but I will definitely propose changes to the Criminal Code regarding the conduct of separate negotiations without due authority of the state. This country is at war. We've got to sort out the mess," Yaremenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

Although the party calls for less government influence on various spheres of public life, "where the state is present - in foreign policy and defense – its action must be strict, tough and confident."

Yeremenko was elected as a representative for Kyiv's majoritarian district 215.

Earlier another Ukrainian party, Holos, put forward the same proposal after the Opposition Platform – For Life Party leader Yuriy Boiko met with the Russian prime minister.

Tags: #separatism #yaremenko
