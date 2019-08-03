One more citizen of Serbia suspected of participating in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea – Crimea prosecutor

Ukrainian investigators served a notice of suspicion to another Serbian citizen regarding his involvement in the activities of the Self-Defense of Sevastopol illegal armed formation.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office for Crimea reported on Friday, during the pretrial investigation, evidence of the involvement of the citizen of the Republic of Serbia J. in the activities of the Self-Defense of Sevastopol was obtained, in connection with which he was notified of the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creation of unlawful paramilitary or armed formations).

So, it was established that in March 2014, this citizen of Serbia, being the leader of the armed group not authorized for by the laws of Ukraine, the so-called Jovan Shevich detachment, which was part of so-called Crimea's Self-Defense, personally stayed at self-created so-called "checkpoints" at entry-exit in the city of Sevastopol, where he checked the documents of the local population, illegally searched vehicles, and also directly participated in the detention of residents of Crimea who support Ukraine.

As reported, a citizen of Serbia, a member of a "self-defense" squad and member of the Severnyi Veter (Northern Wind) group has been served a notice of suspicion under the procedural guidance of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for Crimea.