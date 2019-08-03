Facts

14:24 03.08.2019

One more citizen of Serbia suspected of participating in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea – Crimea prosecutor

2 min read

Ukrainian investigators served a notice of suspicion to another Serbian citizen regarding his involvement in the activities of the Self-Defense of Sevastopol illegal armed formation.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office for Crimea reported on Friday, during the pretrial investigation, evidence of the involvement of the citizen of the Republic of Serbia J. in the activities of the Self-Defense of Sevastopol was obtained, in connection with which he was notified of the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creation of unlawful paramilitary or armed formations).

So, it was established that in March 2014, this citizen of Serbia, being the leader of the armed group not authorized for by the laws of Ukraine, the so-called Jovan Shevich detachment, which was part of so-called Crimea's Self-Defense, personally stayed at self-created so-called "checkpoints" at entry-exit in the city of Sevastopol, where he checked the documents of the local population, illegally searched vehicles, and also directly participated in the detention of residents of Crimea who support Ukraine.

As reported, a citizen of Serbia, a member of a "self-defense" squad and member of the Severnyi Veter (Northern Wind) group has been served a notice of suspicion under the procedural guidance of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for Crimea.

Tags: #crimea #prosecutor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 01.08.2019
Portnov subject of case involving state treason enabling occupation of Crimea

Portnov subject of case involving state treason enabling occupation of Crimea

15:19 31.07.2019
Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

11:42 31.07.2019
Russia violates all provisions of Intl Covenant on Civil, Political Rights in Crimea - human rights activists

Russia violates all provisions of Intl Covenant on Civil, Political Rights in Crimea - human rights activists

10:51 30.07.2019
One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

12:32 29.07.2019
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

11:19 29.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

12:54 26.07.2019
Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

12:12 26.07.2019
Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

09:46 26.07.2019
Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky could meet with Trump in Washington in Sept

Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Militants recently shell positions of Ukrainian marines in Azov area – JFO HQ

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

LATEST

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Zelensky could meet with Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky in Truskavets proposes to cancel visas for medical tourists from some countries

Zelensky hopes MPs from Servant of the People Party to work effectively

Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Militants recently shell positions of Ukrainian marines in Azov area – JFO HQ

Trump could accept proposal to take part in talks on Donbas – U.S. Special Representative

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times in past 24 hours, two WIA reported – Ukraine's JFO HQ

National Guard of Ukraine, California could conduct joint exercises in training center in Kyiv region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD