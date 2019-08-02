One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 1, the JFO units adhered to the established ceasefire. But the enemy violated the ban on the use of any weapons five times ... Over the past day, as a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near the towns of Krasnohorivka and Popasna, and the villages of Pavlopil, Vodiane, and Krymske.

"Since Friday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the staff said.