Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko declares that after completing work in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine he does not intend to remain on the sidelines of political life.

"I won't stand aside of political life. I have many ideas. I will implement them outside the government's offices," Rozenko said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

The deputy premier noted that before the government he worked in an expert environment and in recent years his area of competence has expanded significantly. "In addition to social policy issues, I already have a good sense and I know almost perfectly both the healthcare system and culture sphere," added Rozenko.