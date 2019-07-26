Facts

12:54 26.07.2019

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will submit to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine proposals for expanding sanctions against 24 enterprises involved in the construction of the Krasnodar Territory-Crimea gas pipeline, illegal production of hydrocarbons within the continental shelf of Ukraine.

This decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine (IDPs) has said.

"The next sanctions concern a number of legal entities involved in the construction of the Krasnodar Territory - Crimea gas pipeline, illegal production of hydrocarbons in the captured Ukrainian fields, including fields located within the continental shelf of Ukraine," the message said.

Thus, according to the Ministry for Occupied Territories, the sanctions list includes 18 legal entities registered in the Russian Federation, and another six registered in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, the sanctions list includes enterprises that are involved in the supply of materials, equipment and services of the plant of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation JSC Plant Fiolent, which is located in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Among them are enterprises registered in the territory of the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Such actions by these legal entities contribute to the legitimation of the illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and also create real and potential threats to national interests, national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the message reads.

The ministry's message says that the imposition of sanctions on all concerned enterprises involved in the construction of the Krasnodar Territory-Crimea gas pipeline and on the illegal production of hydrocarbons in the seized Ukrainian fields will create grounds for further actions to limit or terminate economic relations with the EU countries and the U.S. since the introduction of sanctions in the specified list of legal entities will create a legal basis for its expansion.

In the future, the relevant order will be submitted to the National Security Council, the ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #nsdc #ukraine #sanctions
