CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will do its utmost to announce the results of the voting in the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada within 15 days, deputy head of the CEC Yevhen Radchenko has said.

"District election commissions demonstrate very good operation speed and accuracy of work, 41 commissions have already passed the protocols. There are much fewer revised protocols, for example, compared to the presidential elections," Radchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.