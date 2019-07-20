Facts

15:53 20.07.2019

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

1 min read

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has reported on "hot versions" in the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

"Yesterday I heard another quarterly report by the head of the National Police and the head of the criminal investigation department in the case of Pavlo Sheremet's murder ... There are hot versions," the prosecutor general said on Facebook.

According to Lutsenko, as part of the investigation, hundreds of people were questioned, tens of thousands were checked, and foreign experts were involved.

"Everything possible is being done," he noted.

Press secretary of the Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan said Head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev and head of the criminal investigation department Serhiy Tikhonov on July 19 reported on the progress of the investigation to Lutsenko.

"The law enforcers are doing everything possible. Hundreds of people have been interrogated, thousands of people are being checked. The circle of suspects is narrowing," the spokesperson for the prosecutor general said on Facebook.

Tags: #investigation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:19 18.07.2019
Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

12:46 03.07.2019
Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

09:47 30.05.2019
Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

11:56 07.05.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

11:48 05.03.2019
Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

10:39 01.02.2019
SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

17:00 11.06.2016
Interior minister advocates creation of united financial investigation agency in Ukraine

Interior minister advocates creation of united financial investigation agency in Ukraine

15:11 04.11.2015
Intl investigation panel says four factors impeding investigation into May 2014 events in Odesa

Intl investigation panel says four factors impeding investigation into May 2014 events in Odesa

19:56 08.10.2015
Pre-trial investigation against ex-head of Ukraine's Emergencies Service Bochkovsky finished

Pre-trial investigation against ex-head of Ukraine's Emergencies Service Bochkovsky finished

18:44 16.09.2015
Infrastructure ministry demands investigation into illegal flights of Russian airlines in Ukrainian airspace

Infrastructure ministry demands investigation into illegal flights of Russian airlines in Ukrainian airspace

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD