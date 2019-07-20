Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has reported on "hot versions" in the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

"Yesterday I heard another quarterly report by the head of the National Police and the head of the criminal investigation department in the case of Pavlo Sheremet's murder ... There are hot versions," the prosecutor general said on Facebook.

According to Lutsenko, as part of the investigation, hundreds of people were questioned, tens of thousands were checked, and foreign experts were involved.

"Everything possible is being done," he noted.

Press secretary of the Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan said Head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev and head of the criminal investigation department Serhiy Tikhonov on July 19 reported on the progress of the investigation to Lutsenko.

"The law enforcers are doing everything possible. Hundreds of people have been interrogated, thousands of people are being checked. The circle of suspects is narrowing," the spokesperson for the prosecutor general said on Facebook.