Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

The people's deputy of Ukraine, leader of the National Corps party Andriy Biletsky has submitted to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) a report on the crime committed by officials from Ukroboronprom state concern in the form of a scheme for the illegal write-off of tank engines and their subsequent sale, which, according to his preliminary calculations, caused damage to the state exceeding $1.6 million.

"The matter concerns the sale of new tank engines, which for a long time have been illegally written off by thieving officials from the structures of Ukroboronprom ... According to the information I have, as of now, more than 70 engines stolen in the army are hidden in a private warehouse in one of the cities in eastern Ukraine and are being prepared for resale," Biletsky said in his blog in the Ukrayinska Pravda online edition, publishing also a photocopy of the message sent to the SBI about the criminal offense.

According to the politician, other tank spare parts and new gas turbine engines are also stored in the same private warehouse, in addition to the mentioned engines.