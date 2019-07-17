Putin extends citizenship opportunity to all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing all previous and current residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, not just their breakaway areas, to apply for Russian citizenship.
The document, published on the official legal news website, is an amendment to an earlier presidential decree, of April 29, 2019, entitled "On certain categories of foreign citizens and non-citizens who may apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure."