13:25 17.07.2019

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court has extended the arrests of six out of the 24 Ukrainian sailors detained following the incident near the Kerch Strait in the fall of 2018, including their commander Denys Hrytsenko, for a further three months, an Interfax correspondent reported.

"The court ruled to extend the period of custody of defendants [Mykhailo] Vlasiuk, [Denys] Hrytsenko, [Andriy] Drach, [Viacheslav] Zinchenko, [Bohdan] Holovash, and [Serhiy] Popov until October 24, 2019 for each," Judge Yelena Kaneva said, reading the court ruling.

The court thus upheld the investigators' motion.

The hearing was held in camera at the request of the prosecution "to protect the secrecy of the pretrial investigation."

Завантаження...
