Facts

14:02 06.07.2019

Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

1 min read
Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals on July 6 refused to satisfy the claim of the Party of Pensioners of Ukraine against the Central Election Commission on the legality of registering ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili as a candidate for parliamentary elections in Ukraine on the list of the Rukh Novykh Syl party.

"The court decided to fully deny satisfying the administrative claim of the Party of Pensioners of Ukraine to the Central Election Commission [the third party is Mikheil Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party] to declare unlawful and cancel the decision [on the registration of Saakashvili]," the court ruling reads.

Tags: #court #saakashvili
Interfax-Ukraine
