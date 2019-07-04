Facts

13:28 04.07.2019

Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said that he has not yet met with President Volodymyr Zelensky after his inauguration, but occasionally communicates with him and supports him morally.

In an interview with the Kyiv-based Novoye Vremia ezine, excerpts of which were published on Thursday, Kolomoisky said he has called Zelensky rarely and has been in touch with him once or twice.

Kolomoisky said he had not met with Zelensky personally since the inauguration.

The businessman said he has not discussed the parliamentary elections with Zelensky, but said he supports Zelensky morally, giving an example of their telephone conversations.

"How are you? Is everything okay? Are you holding on?" "I am." "Is it tough?" "Tough." "Well, there's no money, but you hang in there! [The meme originated from Russian Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev during his visit to annexed Crimea in June 2016]" Kolomoisky said, describing a typical conversation with Ukraine's president.

Kolomoisky says he sympathizes with Zelensky.

"Yes, I sympathize with him and wish him good luck. And I understand how difficult it is for him," he said.

As reported, Zelensky was inaugurated on May 20, 2019.

16:40 04.07.2019
