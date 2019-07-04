Facts

10:07 04.07.2019

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Russia-led forces mounted 29 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on July 3, as a result of which five Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters has said.

"On July 3, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 29 times. Proscribed weapons, namely 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, were used in 13 instances. Five Ukrainian servicemen were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks," the JFO HQ said in a morning update on Facebook on July 4.

