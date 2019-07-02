Facts

15:29 02.07.2019

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

2 min read
Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Ukraine in the first days of July almost fully loaded Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports, according to tentative data from Eustream transmission system operator.

Gas supply towards Ukraine on July 1, 2019 reached 41.373 million cubic meters (mcm), which is 97.3% of the load of the current daily capacity of this gas transmission corridor (42.5 mcm). The application for July 2 is 41.34 mcm.

According to JSC Ukrtransgaz, average daily imports of gas from Slovakia to Ukraine in June was 37.1 mcm, in May – 32.5 mcm, in April – 9.5 mcm, in March – 10.7 mcm, in February – 17.7 mcm and in January – 4 mcm.

As reported, Ukraine in January-June 2019 increased imports of natural gas by 27.9% (by 1.231 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2018, to 5.639 billion cubic meters, according to recent data from JSC Ukrtransgaz. Imports from Slovakia for the six months amounted to 3.357 billion cubic meters (12.8% more compared to January-June 2018), from Hungary to 1.574 billion cubic meters (46% more), and Poland some 707.4 million cubic meters (two times more).

In June 2019, gas imports amounted to 1.663 billion cubic meters, which is 55.9% more than in the same month of 2018 (1.067 billion cubic meters).

Tags: #slovakia #eustream #july #ukraine #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

18:26 02.07.2019
Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

15:28 02.07.2019
Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

15:25 02.07.2019
EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

14:50 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

14:32 02.07.2019
Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

14:05 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

13:46 02.07.2019
Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

13:41 02.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Tbilisi Court of Appeals denies arrest of MP Melia charged with organizing, participating in riots

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD