Facts

11:55 22.06.2019

Georgia's LGBT community postpones march due to tensions

2 min read
Georgia's LGBT community postpones march due to tensions

Georgia's LGBT community has posted the Dignity March planned in Tbilisi for June 23 due to the tense situation in the country.

"Given the events on Rustaveli Avenue and the tense political situation, the Tbilisi Pride team has decided to postpone for several days the Dignity March scheduled for June 23," the organizers said in a statement on Saturday.

They noted that registration for the march continues and a new date of the event will be announced after tensions subside in Tbilisi.

"We must not escalate tensions any further amid the current political situation. We will not give neo-fascist groups a chance to weaken Georgia's statehood. We demonstrate civil responsibility and act exclusively to the benefit of the country," the statement said.

The organizers said earlier that "Georgia's first dignity march will happen despite the risks" and that they had no intention to call it off. The march was supposed to involve members of the LGBT community, international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia, and average citizens of EU and neighbor countries.

Representatives of various radical civil groups, which opposed the LGBT pride parade in Tbilisi, told journalists they would not allow that to happen.

The Georgian Orthodox Church's Patriarchate condemned the pride parade plans and said it might cause disturbances. The Georgian Interior Ministry held consultations with the march organizers and recommended that the event be cancelled considering the risk and the difficulties the police might experience with protecting march participants on the open space.

Tags: #lgbt #georgia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 20.06.2019
Ukrainian Ambassador to Georgia exits in protest during address by Russian MP, President of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

Ukrainian Ambassador to Georgia exits in protest during address by Russian MP, President of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

18:48 12.06.2019
Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

11:52 07.06.2019
All 10 children of Susliak family return to Ukraine from Georgia

All 10 children of Susliak family return to Ukraine from Georgia

15:29 02.05.2019
Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

13:51 22.04.2019
Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

12:03 22.04.2019
Georgian PM declares support for democratic choice of Ukraine

Georgian PM declares support for democratic choice of Ukraine

10:18 21.04.2019
Georgian presidential administration chief Zhvania quits

Georgian presidential administration chief Zhvania quits

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

11:16 09.02.2019
Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

Ukrainians to be allowed travel to Georgia using ID cards starting from March 1

02:53 30.01.2019
Georgian expecting delegation from Patriarchate of Constantinople to discuss Ukrainian church's autocephaly

Georgian expecting delegation from Patriarchate of Constantinople to discuss Ukrainian church's autocephaly

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

LATEST

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD