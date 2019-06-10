Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Administration recommends that Yuriy Lutsenko, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, pay attention to visits of Yuriy Boiko, who is the founder of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, and Viktor Medvedchuk, the platform's Political Council Chairman, to the Russian Federation.

"We are surprised that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine did not react at all to the fact that MP Yuriy Boiko, as well as Ukrainian citizen Medvedchuk have already visited the aggressor country twice, met there with representatives of the aggressor country, the largest state company [Gazprom], and there are absolutely no legal decisions on this issue," said Yulia Mendel, a spokeswoman for Zelensky, at a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.