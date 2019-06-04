Facts

12:44 04.06.2019

Newly appointed director general of Malyshev plant Chursin, his family threatened with violence – Ukroboronprom

The Ukroboronprom state concern is alarmed with attempts of destabilizing the situation at the Malyshev Plant (Kharkiv) in connection with the replacement of the director general of the enterprise. The concern said that these attempts would be immediately assessed by law enforcement agencies.

As the press service of the state concern reported on Monday, Oleksandr Chursin, recently appointed to the post of director general of the base enterprise of the Ukroboronprom armor cluster, faced with the "tough resistance of the ex-director general of the plant Oleksandr Khlan, who was dismissed after the termination of his contract."

The press service said that last week at the entrance of the plant a rally was organized in support of the ex-director general, and he himself filed a lawsuit in Kominternivsky district court of Kharkiv. "Today, the court recognized the legitimacy of Khlan's dismissal. However, Chursin and his family members faced threats that come by phone. Unknown people promise to apply violence to Chursin and his family if he does not give up his position," the press office said.

"The state-owned concern is convinced that such lawlessness, threats and attempts to intimidate the new head of the company's strategic Ukrainian defense industry are unacceptable, the situation requires the immediate intervention of law enforcement officers who are obliged to identify the criminals," the press service said, adding that the court is to assess their actions and impose an appropriate punishment."

The press service said that the corresponding application has already been submitted to law enforcement agencies. "In addition, the concern requires law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of Chursin and his family," the press service said.

The Ukroboronprom concern called on the ex-director general of the enterprise "not to put their personal ambitions above the interests of the enterprise and the armored industry."

