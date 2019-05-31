Facts

14:13 31.05.2019

Liashko, Parubiy say transcript of faction leaders meeting with Zelensky inaccurate

 Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko has said the transcript of the May 21 meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and parliament faction leaders is incomplete and demands releasing the full version of the discussion.

"I declare the transcript was released in censored form," Liashko said during a plenary parliament session on Friday.

Liashko said the transcript does not contain his words saying that if the president does not follow the Constitution of Ukraine then he will wind up like Pinochet and "be persecuted for his entire life."

Liashko said he reminded the president about Pinochet but this is not included in the transcript of the discussion.

"In this transcript, which was made public yesterday, this excerpt from my conversation with President Zelensky is missing. ... I demand Zelensky publish the video recording of the meeting ... and make public the complete transcript, without censorship," he said.

The leader of the faction added that he remembers what the other participants in the meeting, including Parliament Chairman Andriy Parubiy, were talking about. He said some of their statements were omitted.

"Why is President Zelensky practicing censorship? Let Ukrainians draw their own conclusions," he said.

Parubiy agreed with Liashko, noting that the transcript was published with changes.

"Colleagues, I want to confirm that there are indeed some text twists in the transcript, some sentences have been left out," he said.

As reported, a transcript of Zelensky's meeting with Rada leaders on May 21, 2019 was published on the website of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine on May 30 during the evening.

