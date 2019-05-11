Kyiv court turns down claim against language law bill – it will be signed into law and published

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has turned down a claim from NGO Institute of Legal Policy and Social Protection named after Iryna Berezhna to ban Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy from signing the law on the use of the Ukrainian language as the national language.

"The District Administrative Court of the City of Kyiv, having considered the claim for a ban on signing and publishing the law of Ukraine on the Ukrainian language as the state language, has decided not to satisfy it," the court's press service said on Saturday.