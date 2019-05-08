Facts

14:47 08.05.2019

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

1 min read
Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

Kyiv has accused Russian mercenaries of unilaterally ending the ceasefire on Wednesday, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has reported.

"According to the Ukrainian mission to the JCCC, the OSCE SMM's report on the unilateral withdrawal of Russian militants operating in eastern Ukraine from the ceasefire along the entire contact line was received at 10 a.m. on May 8, 2019," a statement posted on the Joint Forces Operation's website on Facebook on Wednesday said.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 08.05.2019
Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

18:39 08.05.2019
Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

18:15 08.05.2019
Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

17:39 08.05.2019
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

15:26 08.05.2019
EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

15:01 08.05.2019
Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

14:00 08.05.2019
No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

13:27 08.05.2019
Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

11:55 08.05.2019
Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

11:43 08.05.2019
Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent arrives in Ukraine to discuss reforms, Russian aggression

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

Kaletnik sould be removed from the wanted list - court

Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD