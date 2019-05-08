Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

Kyiv has accused Russian mercenaries of unilaterally ending the ceasefire on Wednesday, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has reported.

"According to the Ukrainian mission to the JCCC, the OSCE SMM's report on the unilateral withdrawal of Russian militants operating in eastern Ukraine from the ceasefire along the entire contact line was received at 10 a.m. on May 8, 2019," a statement posted on the Joint Forces Operation's website on Facebook on Wednesday said.