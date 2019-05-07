Facts

16:55 07.05.2019

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

A Ukrainian citizen who suffered as a result of a plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow is in serious condition at a hospital, official representative of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Kyrylych has said.

"A citizen of Ukraine is among the victims who was hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky clinic [Moscow City Research Institute of Emergency Care named after N. V. Sklifosovsky]. Her condition is serious," he told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

Aeroflot flight SU1492 from Moscow to Murmansk returned to its airport of departure, crash-landed, and caught fire on May 5. There were 78 people, including five crewmembers, on board. Many escaped using the airplane's evacuation slides. Preliminary reports put the death toll from the fire on board the plane at 41.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on counts of violations of aviation safety rules causing the deaths of two or more persons.

"According to preliminary data, from a survey of eyewitnesses it follows that when the plane hit the ground and caught fire, some passengers began to get their belongings off the shelves in panic. This made it difficult for people to evacuate from the back rows of the plane and they died in the fire," the agency's source said.

Russian investigators are considering various theories of the event, including insufficient skills of pilots, air traffic controllers, and technicians who examined the aircraft, a faulty plane, and bad weather.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #plane_crash #mfa
Завантаження...
