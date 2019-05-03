Facts

Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

 The resumption of the talks on settlement in Donbas in the so-called Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) is a key priority for the team of Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been elected president of Ukraine, his adviser Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The resumption, intensification of the work of the Normandy format will be a key priority for us," Danyliuk told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

The meaning of the meeting is more important than its date, he said.

Ukrainian voters are waiting for this meeting, too, because they want "a solution to the problem in the eastern part of our country."

Zelensky's adviser said the meeting with the EU officials had addressed the preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit. "It is also one of the first steps taken by the new president," he said.

June will be eventful, Danyliuk said.

In July, there will be a conference in Toronto, which will address how Ukraine's partners can help it with the reforms. "It [the conference] will most likely be attended by Volodymyr Zelensky," he presidential adviser said.

Members of Zelensky's team may attend the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in May, he said. "It's possible. We have not decided yet which member of our team will attend," Danyliuk said.

Danyliuk said he and Zelensky's other adviser Ruslan Riaboshapka had come to Brussels at the invitation of the European Commission and the European Parliament. They delivered speeches to the ambassadors of the European Union on Thursday.

The Eastern Partnership summit is scheduled for May 13.

The Eastern Partnership is a foreign policy initiative of the European Union, which applies to six Eastern European neighbors of the European Union: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. The initiative was formally established at the Prague foundation summit of the Eastern Partnership on May 7, 2009.

