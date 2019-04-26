Ruban leaves Ukraine – PGO press service

Ex-head of Officer Corps center for releasing prisoners Volodymyr Ruban, who was released on April 16 from pretrial confinement, has left Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"He left Ukraine," the PGO's press service told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, noting the court did not remand him to custody.

Oleh Slobodian, adviser to the head of the State Border Service, told Interfax-Ukraine agency that the State Border Service cannot comment on information regarding the crossing of the state border by individuals.