Zelensky, Groysman hold informal meeting

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, have held an informal meeting on April 24, the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda ezine reported, referring to two independent sources.

According to the ezine, the meeting of Zelensky and Groysman allegedly took place in the office of Kvartal 95 studio.

"What the future president and the current prime minister were talking about is unknown, but both seem to have a good impression of each other," the ezine said.