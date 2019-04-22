TRUDEAU GREETS ZELENSKY AFTER ELECTION WIN

Customer Login:
Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief
Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine
Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom
Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers
About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution
Financial market's reaction to court decision on PrivatBank temporarily – NBU Council head
Presidential election in Ukraine held peacefully - head of World Congress of Ukrainians
Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 90.1% of protocols processed
Interior Ministry don't record vote fraud during second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – Shevchenko
Groysman greets Zelensky after victory in presidential elections in Ukraine
Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky in Ukrainian
MEP Rebecca Harms: Amazing that Ukraine manages to hold free elections amid war
Zelensky leading with 73.09%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.57% – 80.78% of protocols processed
Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone
