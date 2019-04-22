Facts

00:35 22.04.2019

TRUMP PHONES TO CONGRATULATE ZELENSKY ON VICTORY – MEDIA

22:28 21.04.2019
U.S. EMBASSY CONGRATULATES NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE ZELENSKY

21:46 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY GAINS 69.25%, POROSHENKO 28.29% OF VOTES WITH 0.68% OF PROTOCOLS PROCESSED

21:29 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY: I MUST AND WILL DEFEND UKRAINIAN LANGUAGE

21:26 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY ANNOUNCES 'POWERFUL INFORMATION WAR' TO CEASE FIRE IN DONBAS

21:25 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY: PROBLEM NUMBER ONE IS TO RETURN ALL PRISONERS OF WARS, I WILL MAKE EVERYTHING TO RETURN OUR GUYS HOME

21:24 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY: WE WILL ACT IN NORMANDY FORMAT, CONTINUE MINSK PROCESS WITH NEW TEAM

21:23 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY: LUTSENKO IS FROM OLD TEAM, WE WILL APPOINT NEW PEOPLE

21:22 21.04.2019
ZELENSKY: POROSHENKO CALLED ME, CONGRATULATED ME ON MY VICTORY

20:47 21.04.2019
POROSHENKO CALLS ON INTL COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT UKRAINE ON WAY TO EU AND NATO, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT RESULTS OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

20:34 21.04.2019
POROSHENKO READY TO HELP NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE ZELENSKY TO GET HANG OF THINGS

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

Zelensky leading with 73.33%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.33% – 35.95% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.35%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.3% – 20.91% of protocols processed

EU Commissioner Hahn calls on Zelensky to continue reforms, intensify anti-corruption efforts

Trump calls Zelensky to congratulate him on victory in presidential election – media

UK Foreign Secretary to Zelensky: You'll now truly be Servant of the People

Zelensky leading with 72.87%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.8% – 10.53% of protocols processed

Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off 61.6% – OPORA

EC President Tusk congratulates Zelensky on his victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

