Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

The polling station in the village of Lebedynske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, began its work after 16:00.

"District Election Commission No. 140379 located in the village of Lebedynske, Volnovakha district, began its work at 16:15. The number of voters [registered at the station] was 188. The number of ballot papers received was 208," the Interior Ministry reported.

The same information was reported by Head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine Tetiana Slipachuk.