Facts

10:55 02.04.2019

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

1 min read
E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

Patients who use the government's medicine cost reimbursement program Affordable Medicines will be able to receive medicines to treat cardio-vascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and bronchial asthma using an electronic prescription, according to a posting on the website of the Health Ministry.

According to the report, from April 1, patients will be able to receive medicines in any pharmacy that signed a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Over 5,000 pharmacies in the country joined the reimbursement program. The leaders among the regions in the number of pharmacies that joined the program are Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions and Kyiv city.

As reported, from April 1, the government program Affordable Medicines was transferred to the administration by the National Health Service.

The prescriptions for the Affordable Medicines program become electronic only. Only the primary care physician with whom the patient has signed the declaration can issue it.

Tags: #e_prescription #medicine #health_ministry
