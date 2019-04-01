Facts

01:22 01.04.2019

CEC processes 2.1% of voting protocols: Zelensky and Poroshenko remain front-runners

Ukrainian presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have 27.49% and 17.53% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission after processing 2.1% of voting protocols after Ukraine's March 31 Election Day.

According to the same data, 15.68% of voters supported Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Timoshenko, 9.4% voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko scored 7.72%, leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 6.61%, former SBU chief Ihor Smeshko had 5.32%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 3.16%, and 2.05% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.81% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.57%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.21%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.23% of ballots were declared invalid.

