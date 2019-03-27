Facts

10:29 27.03.2019

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 23 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of the attacks, one soldier of the JFO has been injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East) and Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions were under attacks in Vodiane Avdiyivka, Lebedynske, Maryinka, Verkhniotoretske, Novotroyitske, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Butivka coal mine, Mykolayivka, Chermalyk, Krymske, Novoluhanske, Khutir Vilny, Novozvanivka, Katerynivka, and Troyitske.

According to intelligence reports, one invader has been killed and another two have been wounded on Tuesday.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," the report says.

