Some 45 aerial bombs destroyed in Ukraine in 2019 – Emergency situation service

Some 45 aerial bombs have been destroyed by bomb disposal specialists in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine has said.

"Since the beginning of 2019, specialists of the State Emergency Situations Service had already destroyed 4,745 explosive objects, including 45 aerial bombs, as of March 13," the agency's press service said.

In addition, humanitarian demining of the liberated areas is under way in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In particular, on March 12, bomb disposal squads of the State Emergency Situations Service inspected 6.6 hectares of the area in Donetsk region, where they found and seized 30 pieces of unexploded ordnance.