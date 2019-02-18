Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the 55th Munich Security Conference has spoken about threats posed by the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for the security of European countries, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Any gas transmission project without full application of European rules is a gray zone for Russian manipulations," Klimkin said at a round table on European energy security and the future of the Ukrainian energy industry.

This was also discussed during a bilateral meeting between Ukraine's Foreign Minister and German Federal Minister of Economics and Energy Peter Altmaier. The Ukrainian side thanked Germany for supporting the importance of preserving the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

An important topic of negotiations, as well as discussions with the participation of leading diplomats and experts, was also the importance of countering Russian intervention in the electoral processes in Europe and the United States.

Klimkin also met with German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Haiko Maas, during which the parties positively assessed the results of the trilateral consultations between Ukraine, Germany and France on the application of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine's foreign minister participated in the "Empty Chairs" action organized by the Ukrainian community from different cities of Bavaria: in one of the central squares of Munich, Ukrainians drew attention to the need to put pressure on the Russian authorities in order to immediately release more than 70 political prisoners and 24 prisoners of war.