Court overturns measures on Suprun case

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has overturned measures to secure a claim regarding the suspension of Ulana Suprun from the post of the Health Minister "on her own initiative," an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the scene.

This decision was announced by judge Serhiy Karakashian, who had previously banned her from serving as the minister of health.

Acting Minister of Health Suprun noted that the court overturned the decision after a government order on Wednesday.

"Thank you for your support! Thank you for the support of the Ukrainian government. After yesterday's government decree, the court also reversed its decision. The fight for qualitative changes continues. Tomorrow there will be a trial on the merits in the same court," Suprun said.

As reported, the judge for the second time retired to the deliberation room, taking into account the decision rendered by the Cabinet on Wednesday evening, ensuring the continuity of the work of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The Cabinet also decided to file a complaint with the High Council of Justice (Supreme Court of Justice) regarding judge Karakashian.

Consideration of Mosiychuk's claim by the District Administrative Court of Kyiv will be held on February 15.