Facts

17:57 14.02.2019

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

1 min read
Court overturns measures on Suprun case

 The Kyiv District Administrative Court has overturned measures to secure a claim regarding the suspension of Ulana Suprun from the post of the Health Minister "on her own initiative," an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the scene.

This decision was announced by judge Serhiy Karakashian, who had previously banned her from serving as the minister of health.

Acting Minister of Health Suprun noted that the court overturned the decision after a government order on Wednesday.

"Thank you for your support! Thank you for the support of the Ukrainian government. After yesterday's government decree, the court also reversed its decision. The fight for qualitative changes continues. Tomorrow there will be a trial on the merits in the same court," Suprun said.

As reported, the judge for the second time retired to the deliberation room, taking into account the decision rendered by the Cabinet on Wednesday evening, ensuring the continuity of the work of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The Cabinet also decided to file a complaint with the High Council of Justice (Supreme Court of Justice) regarding judge Karakashian.

Consideration of Mosiychuk's claim by the District Administrative Court of Kyiv will be held on February 15.

Tags: #suprun #court
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

13:33 12.02.2019
Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

18:18 11.02.2019
Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

17:32 05.02.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

16:24 05.02.2019
Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

15:40 05.02.2019
Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

13:23 30.01.2019
Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

02:59 30.01.2019
Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

17:35 24.01.2019
Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

Kyiv court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 13 years in prison for high treason

AD

HOT NEWS

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

LATEST

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

NATO will significantly increase its naval presence in Black Sea – Poltorak

Russian security forces search Crimean Tatars' houses, detain three people

Britain to continue supporting Ukraine, encourage all allies to do this - Secretary of Defense Williamson

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Investigation into case of ex-head of Ukrkosmos completed – SAPO

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

Russia-led occupation forces violate cease-fire 10 times in Donbas, one WIA – JFO HQ

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD