SAPO chief promises concrete decisions in investigation of Rotterdam+, Dusseldorf+, PrivatBank cases

Head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has promised in the near term to hear the results of investigations into cases on the possible abuses when the Rotterdam+ and Dusseldorf+ formulas were approved and when refinancing loans were issued to PrivatBank.

"The key issues for me are Rotterdam+, Düsseldorf+, and PrivatBank. I have questions why [there are no results] in these cases, which involved up to fifty investigators and detectives each. It is time to mark the end, we must say if there is a crime or not," Kholodnytsky said in an interview with ZIK TV channel late on Wednesday.

He said that early February he plans to hear the results of the investigation of these cases.

"I will make decisions. We need to assign all investigative actions and make conclusions... for two years to feed the society by saying that "something once will be somewhere." I do not want to do this," the head of the SAPO said.

"I want to mark a legal end in these cases. I want to know who was wrong in the PrivatBank case - former shareholders who stole the money or the National Bank..," he said.

Kholodnytsky also said that he intends to check the legality of the closure of a number of high-profile criminal proceedings.