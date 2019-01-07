Facts

12:45 07.01.2019

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

1 min read
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has given the tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to Metropolitan Yepifaniy, the head of the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Istanbul.

The ceremony was aired on Ukrainian television.

The ceremony is attended by a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"The autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been proclaimed. The tomos has been given!" Metropolitan Oleksandr Drabynko, who has gone from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and who is attending the ceremony in Istanbul, said.

Tags: #church #bartholomew
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

President presents high state award to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

OCU not authorized to appoint bishops, establish parishes outside Ukraine – text of tomos

Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Poroshenko: I pray that OCU to continue uniting Ukraine with love and prayer

Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Patriarch Bartholomew signs tomos of autocephaly for Ukrainian church

Poroshenko travels to Istanbul to attend delivery of tomos to Ukraine's Orthodox Church

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Former Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to appeal law on renaming it in Constitutional Court

Poroshenko warns members of radical organizations against seizing UOC MP churches

LATEST

Two Ukrainian sailors-piracy hostages released in Nigeria to arrive to Ukraine on Saturday – FM

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey discuss situation with rights of Crimean Tatars in annexed Crimea in Istanbul

Poroshenko gets another UAH 549 mln in dividends from business transferred to management

Supreme Court declares illegal checks of displaced persons for obtaining payments

Poroshenko calls on all presidential candidates to adhere to standards of free and fair expression of will

Ukraine, NATO to continue cooperation under SALIS program

Denisova asks Russian ombudswoman, Russian penitentiary service chief to report whereabouts of political prisoner Panov

New international sanctions could be imposed on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Security primary motive for closing down polling stations in Russia — Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD