11:47 05.01.2019

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey discuss situation with rights of Crimean Tatars in annexed Crimea in Istanbul

Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey Petro Poroshenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Istanbul on Saturday.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine at the Vahdettin mansion in Istanbul," the press service of the President of Turkey said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, the presidents discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, enhance coordination of interaction in the international arena, the prospects for concluding a bilateral agreement on a free trade zone.

Poroshenko highly appreciated the continued support of Turkey for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state and separately thanked for the co-sponsorship of the Republic of Turkey in the UN General Assembly resolution approved in December 2018 concerning the condemnation of the militarization by the Russian side of Crimea and Azov.

"Particular attention was paid to measures to release illegally imprisoned Ukrainian citizens from Russian prisons, as well as to ensure the rights of Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, on the territory of Crimea under Russian occupation," the press service said.

In addition, the presidents noted the positive dynamics o of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the growth of mutual tourist flows.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"It is always nice to start working Saturday in Istanbul from a meeting with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Good Turkish coffee and good friendly conversation," Klimkin wrote in his Twitter account.

As reported, on January 5-6, the President of Ukraine is on a working visit to Turkey, where he will take part in a ceremony for the signing and acceptance of the tomos, an official document on the autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

