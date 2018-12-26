Martial law ending in 10 Ukrainian regions on Wednesday

The 30-day martial law decreed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 10 Ukrainian regions is expiring at 14:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday.

Martial law was introduced from 14:00 on November 26, but actually came into force on November 28 after the publication of the law on the approval of the presidential decree of Ukraine "On the imposition of martial law in Ukraine."

Martial law was introduced for 30 days in 10 regions – Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, as well as in the internal waters of Ukraine's Azov-Kerch coastal area.

On November 30, Ukraine's State Border Service head Peter Petro Tsyhykal said his agency had strengthened control measures at the border and restricted the entry into Ukraine of male citizens of the age of 16 to 60.

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said restrictions for men – citizens of the Russian Federation – may remain, even after martial law expires.

Martial law was introduced after Russia's open armed aggression against Ukraine in the Azov-Black Sea basin, as a result of which Ukrainian naval sailors were captured and three ships of Ukraine's Navy were seized.

Poroshenko said the reason for the introduction of martial law was not only Russia's open armed aggression against Ukraine in the Azov-Black Sea basin, but also Russia's build-up of troops along Russia's border with Ukraine in recent months.

The president said during martial law Ukraine's the line of defense was maximally strengthened, and that military personnel are ready at any moment to give an adequate response to the provocations of the aggressor.

Poroshenko said much has been done to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine as a whole: Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense has been strengthened, as has the country's Air Force. He also said the intensity of training of the command and troops was increased, especially in parts of Ukraine bordering Russia.

As earlier reported, on November 28, Poroshenko signed decree No. 393 "On the introduction of martial law in Ukraine" enacting martial law for 30 days – from 14:00 November 26 to 14:00 December 26, 2018.