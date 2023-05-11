Economy

17:45 11.05.2023

Govt updates list of priority areas for scientific research, taking into account needs of martial law, restoration of Ukraine

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the list of priority thematic areas of scientific research and scientific and technical developments, taking into account the needs of the period of martial law and the restoration of Ukraine from the consequences of the war.

"The updated list contains more than 60 areas, united in six priority sectors for the development of science and technology defined by law: fundamental scientific research on the most important problems, the development of information and communication technologies, research in the field of energy, environmental management, medicine, new substances and materials. The list includes areas that meet the needs of the security and defense sector, which is extremely important in the current conditions," the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said.

It is noted that in order to update the list of priority areas, the results of a predictive and analytical study were used, in which scientists and representatives of the real sector of the economy took part, as well as an expert group, which included leading scientists from scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and national branch academies of sciences.

