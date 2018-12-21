Facts

13:56 21.12.2018

Half of Ukrainians not seeing political leader capable of effectively managing country — opinion poll

Almost one half of Ukrainians believe that there no political leaders in Ukraine now that would be capable of effectively managing the country, and 60% of them would like to see "a strong hand," a poll conducted by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine with the support of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation has shown.

According to the results of the opinion poll announced at a press conference in Kyiv on December 21, some 49.3% of Ukrainians believe that there are currently no political leaders who would be capable of managing the country in an effective way, 20.1% believe such leaders do exist, and 30.6% were unable to answer.

Also, 48.8% of the people polled said there are currently no political parties and movements in Ukraine that can be trusted, 20.1% said there are some, and 31.1% could not answer.

In addition, some 32.6% of those polled said they are more likely to believe that "a strong hand" is needed for a "normal" development of the country; 27.9% said they fully agree with this, 6.9% said they fully disagree, 12.1% said they are more likely to disagree, and 20.5% were unable to provide a reply.

The poll was conducted from September 13 to 29, 2018 in all the regions of Ukraine for the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories in Donbas. A total of 1,800 people were polled.

