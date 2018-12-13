Facts

15:24 13.12.2018

NATO provides Ukraine with strong political and practical support – Stoltenberg

1 min read
 NATO will continue its political and practical assistance to Ukraine, North Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"NATO provides Ukraine with strong political and practical support," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Brussels on Thursday.

He noted that NATO helps Ukraine to strengthen the Navy, ensure cyber security in response to Russia's aggressive actions.

He said this includes around EUR 40 million pledged by Allies for NATO-Ukraine Trust Funds.

"And today I told President Poroshenko that we will deliver secure communications equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of this year," he added.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
