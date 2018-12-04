Facts

13:53 04.12.2018

Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

2 min read
Martial law allows strict enforcement of laws – Lutsenko

Martial law provides a basis for restoring the maximum order on the streets of the country and a tough response to offenses of any scale, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"In the closed part of the meeting with security forces, I set the task to respond as strictly as possible to any violations of the law on the streets. Starting from the banal use of obscene words in the presence of citizens, which, by the way, is an offense for which a specific punishment is provided, to violence and attacks on business or individual citizens," Lutsenko said at a briefing on Tuesday in Odesa.

He said hooliganism has recently “fallen into a certain comfort zone,” since the police are busy investigating more serious crimes. “We agreed that it will be terminated,” Lutsenko said.

"The introduction of martial law provides a good basis for establishing maximum order on the street now. Of course, no one will illegally detain people and throw them into some basements or subject to physical abuse, but the maximum qualification for offenses on the street will be used," the prosecutor general said, adding that the number of police patrols will be increased.

As earlier reported, On November 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an executive order introducing martial law until 2 p.m. on December 26. The Verkhovna Rada endorsed the president's order on the same day. It was published in the parliamentary newspaper on November 28.

Martial law was declared in regions bordering Russia and Transdniestria (Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia) and the internal waters of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Tags: #martial_law #lutsenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Presidential administration requests lists of Russian companies to be sanctioned — Lutsenko

Monopoly on violence must belong to state alone - Lutsenko

Over 600 Russians denied entry to Ukraine under martial law - Ukraine's border guard head

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

LATEST

One Ukrainian military killed, two more injured amid hostilities in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO

Russia, ORDLO at TCG reject Kyiv's offer to release hostages before Christmas holidays

Kyiv at TCG demands immediate release of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia without any conditions and swaps – Gerashchenko

SBU blocks cyber attack of Russian special services on Ukraine's judicial branch

Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Donbas

Russia partially unblocks Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov

Russia-led occupation forces fire on Ukrainian positions 14 times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Ukraine expresses protest to Russia at IMO over Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD