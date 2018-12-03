Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Funding for the state targeted program for the development of the defense industry of Ukraine until 2022, approved by the country's leadership in 2017, should be more than UAH 1 billion, according to Ukroboronprom state concern.

The press service of the state concern said, with reference to the data voiced during a meeting on the defense industry development in Shostka (Sumy region) with the participation of the interested agencies, the state program exceeding UAH 1 billion, implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, provides for a phased upgrade of the industry's production capacity to ensure the mass production of ammunition in the interests of the Armored Forces of Ukraine.

The first stage of the state program in 2019 includes technical re-equipment of the leading Ukrainian manufacturer of special powder, Shostka State Plant Zirka. Today the company has already signed the first contracts with the Ministry of Defense for a total of about UAH 80 million for production of cellulose nitrate smokeless powder within the framework of the state defense order for 152 mm large-caliber artillery ammunition, Ukroboronprom said.

According to the report, since 2014 more than UAH 40 million has been invested in the development of the state-owned enterprise. The issue of organizing the uninterrupted operation of Shostka State Plant Zirka is today also under the control of local authorities, the press service reports.