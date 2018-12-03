Facts

18:41 03.12.2018

Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

2 min read
Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Funding for the state targeted program for the development of the defense industry of Ukraine until 2022, approved by the country's leadership in 2017, should be more than UAH 1 billion, according to Ukroboronprom state concern.

The press service of the state concern said, with reference to the data voiced during a meeting on the defense industry development in Shostka (Sumy region) with the participation of the interested agencies, the state program exceeding UAH 1 billion, implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, provides for a phased upgrade of the industry's production capacity to ensure the mass production of ammunition in the interests of the Armored Forces of Ukraine.

The first stage of the state program in 2019 includes technical re-equipment of the leading Ukrainian manufacturer of special powder, Shostka State Plant Zirka. Today the company has already signed the first contracts with the Ministry of Defense for a total of about UAH 80 million for production of cellulose nitrate smokeless powder within the framework of the state defense order for 152 mm large-caliber artillery ammunition, Ukroboronprom said.

According to the report, since 2014 more than UAH 40 million has been invested in the development of the state-owned enterprise. The issue of organizing the uninterrupted operation of Shostka State Plant Zirka is today also under the control of local authorities, the press service reports.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine may spend UAH 2.8 bln for modernizing aircraft enterprises in 2019

Morozov design bureau transfers first BTR-4s made from new Ukrainian steel to army

Ukroboronprom, Poland's WZM preparing project on joint modernization of Mongoose combat vehicle in interests of Poland

Ukroboronprom in 4 years transitioned from repairing weapons, military equipment to producing new armaments

Ukroboronprom sacks Director of Lviv Armor Vehicle Factory Tymkiv

Turchynov, leadership of Luch, Ukroboronprom discuss national missile program

Ukroboronprom starts fire tests of T-72 AMT main battle tank with new high-precision anti-tank missiles

Upgraded T-72AMT tank undergoes firing tests - Poroshenko

Ukroboronprom fires director of Mykolaiv Armored Plant for delay in paying wages

Ukroboronprom informs about successful completion of next stage of state testing of new Ukrainian 152-mm ammunition for artillery armament

LATEST

Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Police conduct searches of eight buildings associated with UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD