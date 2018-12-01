Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards have denied 99 Russian citizens entry to Ukraine after the border control had been tightened, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, has said.

"The State Border Service continues to perform objectives following tightened border control on the state border. A total of 99 Russian citizens were denied entry immediately on the border with the Russian Federation. The overwhelming majority of them were unable to confirm the purpose of their visit to Ukraine and part of them did not have necessary documents to enter Ukraine. There were also some of those who overstayed in our country," Demchenko told the 112.ua television channel on Saturday.

However, over 780 Russians crossed the border and entered Ukraine, he said.

Demchenko also said that the Russian side denied almost 40 Ukrainian citizens entry to its territory on Friday and over 110 of them in the past three days.

On November 30, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Chief Pavlo Tsyhykal said that the service has tightened border control and restricted entry of foreign citizens, first and foremost male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60, to the country.