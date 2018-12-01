Facts

13:43 01.12.2018

Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

1 min read
Nearly 100 Russian citizens unable to enter Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards have denied 99 Russian citizens entry to Ukraine after the border control had been tightened, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, has said.

"The State Border Service continues to perform objectives following tightened border control on the state border. A total of 99 Russian citizens were denied entry immediately on the border with the Russian Federation. The overwhelming majority of them were unable to confirm the purpose of their visit to Ukraine and part of them did not have necessary documents to enter Ukraine. There were also some of those who overstayed in our country," Demchenko told the 112.ua television channel on Saturday.

However, over 780 Russians crossed the border and entered Ukraine, he said.

Demchenko also said that the Russian side denied almost 40 Ukrainian citizens entry to its territory on Friday and over 110 of them in the past three days.

On November 30, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Chief Pavlo Tsyhykal said that the service has tightened border control and restricted entry of foreign citizens, first and foremost male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60, to the country.

Tags: #russian #state_border_service
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin: Russian ships could be banned from entering some ports due to aggression in Kerch Strait

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Ukraine will call for closing Bosphorus Strait for Russian navy because of Kerch Strait incident – Voronchenko

Ukrainian vessels came under fire from Russian fighter jet before being seized

Appointment of Russian rep as Interpol head will allow Kremlin to expand persecution of political opponents – Avakov

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

Omelyan instructs official investigation into use of 'Russian Crimea' map

Crimea's occupation authorities release 7 Ukrainian seamen, Nord's members cross border under Ukraine's legislation

Hug denies claiming there was no Russian military interference in Donbas

LATEST

Ukraine will do without martial law extension - Poroshenko

Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait to be discussed at ministerial meetings of NATO, OSCE, and EU Council

Roof of new sports complex in Vyshneve collapses due to snowfall

Martial law extends capabilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces, entire security sector - Poroshenko

Moscow gives no official information about captured Ukrainian sailors to Kyiv

EU ready soon to introduce sanctions against organizers of illegal elections in ORDLO

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Occupation forces open fire on positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces six times over past 24 hours

Poroshenko on anniversary of All-Ukrainian referendum on independence: Ukrainians have to defend their freedom today

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD