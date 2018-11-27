Facts

21:51 27.11.2018

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

1 min read
Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promises to resolve at the legislative level the issue of holding elections in the merged territorial communities during the martial law.

"I will do everything that depends on me, so that at the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada to prepare the necessary legislative initiatives that will have a limited period - by the end of this year, but which would allow holding elections in the merged territorial communities," he said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels on Tuesday.

He stressed that the implementation of this initiative is important for the normal life of Ukrainian citizens.

Tags: #martial_law #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

Martial law to end on Dec 26 – Poroshenko

Ukraine under threat of full-scale war with Russia, so it was decided to declare martial law

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

Poroshenko appoints ex-head of Cherkasy regional administration Tkachenko his non-staff adviser

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine's Science Academy President Paton on 100th anniversary

Merkel tells Poroshenko to engage in dialogue about situation in Kerch Strait

Poroshenko declares UAH 60 mln of dividends from Prime Assets Capital

LATEST

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

Ukrainian border guards don't let some arriving Russians to enter country

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days - National Security and Defense Council

Parubiy calls on European Parliament to extend, strengthen sanctions against Russia

Delhi expects expanding military and technical cooperation with Kyiv in new conditions - Indian ambassador

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD