Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko promises to resolve at the legislative level the issue of holding elections in the merged territorial communities during the martial law.

"I will do everything that depends on me, so that at the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada to prepare the necessary legislative initiatives that will have a limited period - by the end of this year, but which would allow holding elections in the merged territorial communities," he said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels on Tuesday.

He stressed that the implementation of this initiative is important for the normal life of Ukrainian citizens.