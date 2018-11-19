Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

As part of his visit to Canada, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has met with Canada's Minister of National Defense Harjit Singh Sajjan.

"Among all the discussions, we have had outstanding meetings with our Canadian friends, in particular, Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. We talked about defense cooperation and what their presidency of G7 is doing for Ukraine," Klimkin said in a tweet on Twitter on November 19.

He also said that before his departure he called Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss "a strong stance" on the Ukrainian issue at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the EU's European External Action Service that is meeting in Brussels on Monday.